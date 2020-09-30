"He Shouldn’t Be Leading The Country": Young Americans React To Video Of Biden Brain Freezes

When students at the University of Florida were shown video of a string of Joe Biden brain freezes and cognitive breakdowns from the past months, they admitted that he probably shouldn’t be running for President and certainly should not be in charge of the country.

Campus Reform found that before being shown the video, the students were almost universally confident in Biden’s eligibility to be President, but that soon changed after they saw the footage.

“That was kind of brutal,” one student commented.

“I’m not surprised, cause he is gonna be 80+ soon…” another noted.

“I thought the video was funny, I felt like Biden didn’t know what he was saying at all,” another student declared.

“Based on that video, I would say no, he shouldn’t be leading the country,” a further student proclaimed.

Watch:

Earlier this month, Biden’s former White House stenographer said the presidential candidate’s cognitive functioning and speaking ability has deteriorated significantly in the last few years.

Speaking to the Washington Free Beacon, Mike McCormick, who worked as a White House stenographer for 15 years and with Biden from 2011 to 2017, said the presidential candidate is “not the same Joe Biden.”

“He’s lost a step and he doesn’t seem to have the same mental acuity as he did four years ago,” said McCormick.

“He doesn’t have the energy, he doesn’t have the pace of his speaking…he’s a different guy,” he added.

McCormick noted that Biden seems to get “lost” during interviews and has also lost his ability to smoothly go off script and connect naturally with his audience.

“He’d just make a big joke out of it, and go straight from the hip. And notice, he’s not doing that anymore,” he said. “He read that [Democratic National Committee speech] verbatim … it’s not Joe Biden anymore.”

Joe Biden’s former White House stenographer said the vice president’s public speaking ability has deteriorated significantly since leaving office to the point where he’s "not the same Joe Biden."

Via @alanagoodman https://t.co/L4HY31QBM6 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 8, 2020



Owen Shroyer returns to the helm for the post debate coverage along side Deanna Lorraine, and invites guests Robert Barnes, Tyler Nixon, Patrick Howley, and Greg Reese to a packed night of analysis and discussion, alongside some clips of the best parts of the debates.

Biden has slipped up innumerable times during interviews and speeches, leading to charges that the former VP is being kept in a “basement” by his campaign managers so as not to further humiliate himself.

Despite CNN’s Brian Stelter suggesting it was “otherworldly” to question Biden’s mental health, a Rasmussen poll released in August found that 59 per cent of likely voters don’t believe he’ll finish a 4 year term in the White House.

Polls also show that 38 per cent of American voters think Biden has “some form of dementia,” including one in five Democrats.

Biden’s cognitive functioning has repeatedly been called into question, including by White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson.

“I think that he’s old enough now that he’s having cognitive difficulties and that just happens. It’s part of growing old,” said Jackson.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!