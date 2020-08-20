‘HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN’ — Donald Trump Trolls Barack Obama During Convention Speech

President Donald Trump fired off a message on Twitter Wednesday night, during former President Barack Obama’s speech at the Democrat national convention.

“HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!” Trump wrote on Twitter during the president’s speech.

The president also focused on reports that Obama actually discouraged Biden from running in 2020.

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Obama spoke live in Philadelphia at the Museum of the Revolution with the story of the Constitution on the wall behind him.



The former president repeatedly branded Trump as a threat to democracy, despite his and his administration’s efforts to spy on and prosecute Trump behind the scenes.

Obama expressed his disappointment with Trump.

“I did hope for the sake of our country that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously. But he never did,” Obama said.

