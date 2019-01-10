‘He Stops At Nothing’ — Cher Urges Nancy Pelosi To Let Trump ‘Have His FKNG Money’

Cher urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday to let President Donald Trump “have his fkng money” and end the government shutdown.

The pop singer, no fan of the president, nevertheless tweeted that Trump was “playing it right” and that Pelosi was “playing right into his hands.” Contending that Trump would make Democrats look like “obstructionist swamp scum” while real people suffer, Cher urged Pelosi to not “die on this hill” because Trump “stops at nothing.”

Several hours later, the singer shared more of her thoughts on how the current government shutdown should end.

https://twitter.com/cher/status/1083162977300168706

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump walked out of a meeting with Democratic leaders when they offered nothing towards his proposed border wall.

