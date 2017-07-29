Head of Cambridge University equality group says 'ALL white people are racist'
The student head of Cambridge’s equality group has claimed that ‘all white people are racist’ after praising rioters in Dalston who lit bonfires and hurled petrol bombs at police.

Jason Osamede Okundaye, who runs the Black and Minority Ethnic society at the elite institution, posted the shocking tweets amid violent protests in east London last night over the death of Rashan Charles.

He said that white people had ‘colonised’ Dalston and ordered them to ‘go back’ to areas such as Exeter and ‘Solihurst’ (sic).

