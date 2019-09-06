Head of UN Global Communications Says Illegally Entering the U.S. is a Right

The head of United Nations Global Communications says that it is a “right” for migrants to illegally enter the United States.

Writing on Facebook, Melissa Flemming asserted that, “the right to seek asylum is enshrined in Article 14 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights & was made binding by the 1951 Refugee Convention.”

“It is never a crime to seek asylum in another country even if one enters a country irregularly,” she added.

As head of communications, Flemming, who is American, is also the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the same organization that Rep. Ilhan Omar advocated take control of the US-Mexico border last week.

“We should do what any other country does by dealing with this situation in a serious way,” Omar said during an immigration forum in south Minneapolis.

“So, we have to bring in the United Nations high commissioner on refugees, an agency that has the expertise and the training to handle massive flows of refugees humanely.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) says the *United Nations* must be brought in to handle the immigration crisis on America's southern border Omar, who was accused this week of having an affair with a married man, lectured the audience about the "moral high ground" pic.twitter.com/1wxtgw7I9x — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

