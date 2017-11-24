‘Head Transplant’ Research in China Raises Serious Concerns

The announcement of the first head transplant has met with skepticism from scientists and stoked fears of Frankenstein’s monster.

But two pressing questions are being overlooked, say experts: Where are the bodies for this research coming from? And why is “head transplant” research happening only in China, where the bodies of death row prisoners are known to have been used for transplant without consent.

Italian researcher Sergio Canavero announced that he had carried out the first successful head transplant on Nov. 11, albeit between two corpses. The details of that research were published on Nov. 22.

Canavero, who likens himself to Victor Frankenstein, says the experiment is the precursor to the next stage of transplanting between brain-dead subjects. The step after is a full head transplant for a living person.

