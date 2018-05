A resolution led by Republican Congressman Lee Zeldan called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to revisit the appointment of a second special counsel.

Time has set the record straight and the laundry list of wrongdoing sits firmly with Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

The DOJ and the FBI’s abuse of the FISA process will be the target of a second special counsel. If the resolution passes, considering the monumental stack of evidence, heads will roll.