Health Care Costs for Prison Inmates Up 37% Since 2009

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Health care costs for prison inmates has increased roughly 37 percent from 2009 to 2016, according to an audit from the Government Accountability Office.

In fiscal year 2009, the Bureau of Prisons obligated $978 million, which increased to $1.34 billion by fiscal year 2016.

While general medical services increased by 37 percent in these eight years, drug abuse treatment program costs increased by 44 percent, psychology services costs increased by 39 percent, and sex offender management program costs increased by 20 percent.

The report also evaluated whether or not an increase in inmate population was contributing to rising costs. They found that per inmate, the cost of health care was increasing. In 2009, the cost of health care per inmate was $6,334 and rose to $8,602 per inmate in 2016, even after adjusting for inflation.

Read more