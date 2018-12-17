Health-Care Stocks Plunge After Obamacare Ruling

Image Credits: Public Domain.

Hospital and health insurer stocks plunged Monday after a federal judge in Texas ruled former President Barack Obama’s signature health law, the Affordable Care Act, unconstitutional.

Shares of HCA Healthcare, the largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, fell more than 4.5 percent early Monday. Shares of insurers Cigna and Humana were both down 4 percent each. Health-care service company Centene slid 7.9 percent and managed health company Molina Healthcare plunged more than 8 percent.

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was down 1.3 percent, on pace for its second negative day and worst month since February 2009.

Read more


Related Articles

Natural Gas Sees Biggest Weekly Plunge in Years

Natural Gas Sees Biggest Weekly Plunge in Years

Economy
Comments
China Data Sends Global Stocks Lower

China Data Sends Global Stocks Lower

Economy
Comments

Gov Runs Record $205 Billion Deficit in One Month

Economy
Comments

Home Sales Slow to a Crawl

Economy
Comments

Trump: “Big, Very Comprehensive Deal” Incoming

Economy
Comments

Comments