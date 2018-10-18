Healthy Conversation? Twitter Takes No Action as Louis Farrakhan Calls Jews ‘Termites’

Racist and anti-semite hate preacher Louis Farrakhan referred to Jews as “termites” on Twitter earlier today. Twitter has said it will do nothing.

Earlier today, Farrakhan tweeted that he is “not anti-semite” but “anti-termite,” posting a link to a video where he makes the same remark, along with a comment calling his Jewish critics “stupid.”

“To the members of the Jewish community that don’t like me, thank you very much for putting my name all over the planet … I’m not mad at you, ’cause you’re so stupid,” Farrakhan said.

“So when they talk about Farrakhan, call me a hater, you know they do, call me an antisemite — stop it! I’m anti-termite! I don’t know nothing about hating somebody because of their religious preference.”

