Heartless: Pelosi Refuses To Meet With Families Of Victims Killed By Illegal Aliens

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has refused to meet with the families of victims killed by illegal immigrants, according to family members.

Several mothers of victims killed by illegals, known as Angel Moms, appeared on Fox Friday to explain that Pelosi has refused to hear their tragic stories, and has asserted that their suffering is part of a “manufactured crisis” at the southern border.

“I am disgusted by Nancy Pelosi. It is unbelievable that we have politicians in our country that do not care about our people! And she said it numerous times!” said Dawn Witherspoon, whose paramedic husband was mowed down by an illegal alien in 2017.

“If the wall was there and the border wall was in place, my husband would be here,” she added.