Heated! Adam Schiff Cuts Mic On Rep. Turner During Exchange

During a House Intelligence Committee meeting on Thursday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the committee, cut off Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) who was attempting to respond to an accusation made by Schiff.

The meeting was the first since the Mueller report was released on Sunday.

Also, all nine House Republicans in the House Intelligence Committee asked for Schiff to step down from his role as chairman in a letter highlighting his, “willingness to continue to promote a demonstrably false narrative.”


