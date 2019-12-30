Heckler Tells Biden "Don't Touch Kids, You Pervert!"

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was confronted by a heckler last night who accused him of sexually assaulting children.

The exchange occurred during a campaign stop in Milford, NH.

The former Vice President first tried to shut down the heckler by asserting, “This is not a Trump rally.”

However, he remained undeterred, telling Biden, “Don’t touch kids, you pervert!”

Heckler: "Don't touch kids, you pervert!" Heckler: "The truth is going to come out, buddy!" Joe Biden deals with hecklers in Milford, NH.

“Well you know, this is a democracy,” responded Biden.

Another female heckler then yelled, “The truth is gonna come out, buddy!” to which Biden responded, “I hope it does.”

As the hecklers were leaving, Biden said, “We all know…” before trailing off and laughing to himself.

Biden’s inappropriate behavior around women and children has long been a source of speculation and embarrassment for his campaign.

Despite promising to change his behavior in April, the next month Biden told a 10-year-old girl, “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good-looking” during an event in Houston.

Last month, the former VP bizarrely talked about how children, “Used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again. They’d look at it.”

Joe Biden: "And the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again. They'd look at it."

