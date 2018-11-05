Heineken Seals $3bn Deal With China's Top Brewer

Image Credits: Richard Leonard, Flickr.

Dutch brewing behemoth Heineken said Monday it had finalized a $3 billion deal to merge its Chinese operations with the country’s top brewer, expanding its access to the world’s largest beer market.

Under the deal, the Dutch brewer said it will take a 40 percent stake in the holding company that controls China Resources Beer, merge its current operations in China into the firm and license to it the Heineken brand for use in the country.

“Our long-term strategic partnership will help Heineken to significantly expand the availability of the Heineken brand, and will strengthen CR Beer’s offering in the rapidly growing premium beer segment in China,” said Heineken CEO Jean-Francois van Boxmeer.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Turkish Mosques in Netherlands Seek to Silent Local Politician

Turkish Mosques in Netherlands Seek to Silent Local Politician

Globalism
Comments
First Migrant Caravan Reaches Mexico City

First Migrant Caravan Reaches Mexico City

Globalism
Comments

UN, EU & Soros Provide Migrants With Prepaid Debit Cards to Fund Journey to Europe

Globalism
Comments

UN Migration Pact DoA If Poland Joins US in Not Signing It

Globalism
Comments

Four Jailed From Grooming Gang in UK Child Rape Scandal

Globalism
Comments

Comments