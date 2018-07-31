Hell on Earth: California Engulfed in Wildfires as Crews Battle Inferno

Image Credits: Terray Sylvester/Getty Images.

Awesome scenes of destruction are pouring out of California, where several wildfires have burned through tens of thousands of acres, compelling the governor to declare a state of emergency.

A firefighter watches as a building burns during the Mendocino Complex fire in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. – The Mendocino Complex — made up of two fires — has burned more than 24,000 acres in total since July 27. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

At least 17 fires burning throughout The Golden State have forced thousands of residents to evacuate and are stretching rescue and fire crews thin.

A view of homes that were destroyed by the Carr Fire on July 27, 2018 in Redding, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

An interactive Google map shows wildfires burning from San Diego on through Oregon.

The Carr fire burning near Redding and Whiskeytown Lake in Northern California is being described as the ninth most destructive blaze in the state’s history and has already destroyed 100 thousand acres.

WHISKEYTOWN, CALIF. — SATURDAY, JULY 28, 2018: Firefighters move through Route 299 towards Redding, in Whiskeytown, Calif., on July 28, 2018. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A real estate sign is seen in front of a burning home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)
A home burns along Sunflower Road during the Carr Fire on July 27, 2018 in Redding, California (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Footage out of Shasta County showed a massive pyrocumulus cloud, similar to a volcanic explosion, rising into the sky.

“The Carr Fire prompted mandatory evacuations for tens of thousands of people in Redding, a city hundreds of miles north of San Francisco. It has destroyed over 650 houses,” reports the Associated Press, adding that 38,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

A Los Angeles city firefighter walks through a charred field as he looks for hot spots after the Carr Fire burned through the area on July 29, 2018 in Redding, California. A Redding firefighter and a bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire is 5 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Six people have reportedly died in the fire, with one man, Ed Bledsoe, claiming he never received evacuation orders after leaving his wife and great-grandchildren at home.

A firefighter keeps watch at a containment line as they battle flames from the Carr fire as it spreads towards the town of Douglas City near Redding, California, on July 30, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)

“Bledsoe says he received a phone call from his wife 15 minutes later saying he needed to get home because the fire was approaching. He says one of the children told him the fire was at the back door,” according to the Associated Press.

Firefighters try to contain flames from the Carr fire as it spreads towards the town of Douglas City near Redding, California, on July 30, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)

The Shasta County sheriff claimed there is evidence door-to-door announcements were made.

Firefighter Shawn Lee from the Lake Forest unit tries to contain flames from the Carr fire as it spreads towards the town of Douglas City near Redding, California on July 30, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)

Fatigued crews are also struggling to contain other blazes burning near Lakeport and Mendocino Counties where more than 10,000 people are under evacuation orders.

A firefighter walks through smoke during the Mendocino Complex fire in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. – The Mendocino Complex — made up of two fires — has burned more than 24,000 acres in total since July 27. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Many are pointing to dry vegetation and extreme heat as causes for the numerous fires, however, some are being blamed on arsonists.

At the same time, law enforcement departments are combating thieves taking advantage of evacuation orders to loot unattended homes.

One former marine, Tucker Zimmerman, is credited for assembling a crew of folks to help rescue livestock for people who had to evacuate quickly.


