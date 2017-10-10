Hell on Earth: Devastating Photos Reveal California Wildfire Destruction

Photos out of northern California depict the massive devastation wrought by one of the worst wildfires in the state’s history.

More than a dozen fires still blazing in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties have killed at least 15 people, destroyed more than 1,500 homes and businesses and have razed entire vineyards to the ground.

The fires, which forced about 20,000 to evacuate, span more than 100,000 acres and led to more than 200 missing persons reports, according to an update from the Sonoma County sheriff’s office.

“The majority of the fatalities are from Sonoma County, where huge swaths of the city of Santa Rosa were leveled in flames from the Tubbs fire,” reports the Los Angeles Times.

Emergency crews have also enlisted the aid of prison inmates to help battle the blaze.

On Tuesday Vice President Mike Pence visited California and indicated President Trump had approved a major disaster declaration for the state, which frees additional FEMA assets to help respond to the fires.

Moments ago, I spoke to @POTUS Trump, and he has approved a major disaster declaration for California to respond to the wildfires. pic.twitter.com/Uf35qoWH82 — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 10, 2017

JUST IN: President Trump approves California disaster declaration for areas affected by deadly wildfires. https://t.co/2Zx6GlDo7K pic.twitter.com/IP1izaIho1 — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2017

On Tuesday the president also consoled affected California residents telling them, “We will be there for you in this time of terrible tragedy and need.”

Pres. Trump to people in California affected by wildfires: “We will be there for you in this time of terrible tragedy and need.” pic.twitter.com/RkhiCt1AmJ — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2017

