Hellbound For Destruction! Abortionists Admit In Court To Keeping Babies Alive To Later Harvest Their Organs

Alex Jones explains the latest gruesome abortion revelations, this time from an abortionist who admitted in court that her biotech company supplied beating baby hearts and intact baby heads to medical researchers.
Also watch at infowars.com/show
Image Credits: ninjaMonkeyStudio / Getty Images.
Alex Jones explains the latest gruesome abortion revelations, this time from an abortionist who admitted in court that her biotech company supplied beating baby hearts and intact baby heads to medical researchers.
Also watch at infowars.com/show