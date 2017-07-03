Help Trump Body Slam CNN: 200K in Cash Prizes!

Cash prizes are still available for winners of Infowars’ “CNN Is Fake News” contest.

The contest rules are as follows:

$1,000 prize for anyone who is seen on TV with a “CNN Is Fake News” sign or legible, self-made t-shirt.

$2,500 prize for anyone who is seen on TV with a “CNN Is Fake News” sign or t-shirt and is also is heard to say, “CNN Is Fake News, Infowars.com Is Real!”

Follow the law. Do not trespass or violate any other state or local law.

This contest is open until we decide or until $200,000 in prizes have been awarded.

Send your submissions to cnn@infowars.com. You may also tag @realAlexJones on Twitter under the hashtag #CNNIsFakeNews.

Participants may also order Infowars’ “CNN Is ISIS” shirts available at InfowarsStore.com.

Watch one of the contest winners at 27:15 below:

