Help Us Pick A Winner for the Infowars Poster Contest

It’s up to you to decide who the winner is out of these six entries for Infowars.com’s Free Speech Poster Challenge!

Heck, we might even add more for you to pick from due to outstanding contest participation!

Infowars.com would like to thank all participants for their work spreading the pro-humanity & pro-liberty message that binds us.

Without further ado, let us know which of one is your favorite in the comment section below:

‘Attention, Konservative Komrades’ by Erwins Real News

‘Infowars Poster Contest: Liberals Tear Down Posters’ by Tony Salvo

‘Infowars Poster Contest Al Gore Lied’ by Thomas Sisca from Austin, Texas

‘Stop The Censorship’ by Zack Mount

‘Alex Jones Did Nothing Wrong and He is Pissed!’ by MAGA Titan

‘Forbidden Information Messenger’ by CF Alex from Salt Lake City, Utah

Remember, we’re offering $5000 for the top pick and $1000 for Second Place and $500 for Third Place.

Thank you for making this contest fun and memorable.

