Help Us Pick A Winner for the Infowars Poster Contest

It’s up to you to decide who the winner is out of these six entries for Infowars.com’s Free Speech Poster Challenge!
Heck, we might even add more for you to pick from due to outstanding contest participation!
Infowars.com would like to thank all participants for their work spreading the pro-humanity & pro-liberty message that binds us.
Without further ado, let us know which of one is your favorite in the comment section below:
Remember, we’re offering $5000 for the top pick and $1000 for Second Place and $500 for Third Place.
Thank you for making this contest fun and memorable.
Many of America’s governmental representatives are not familiar with how modern social media and Big Tech algorithms actually work. Alex exposes how fake news can be used to smear him and other patriots because of the generational technology gap.