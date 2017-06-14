Here Are Five Fake Stories CNN Pushed

President Trump tweeted about “fake news” Tuesday morning, saying it is at an “all time high,” and demanding an apology:

Fake News is at an all time high. Where is their apology to me for all of the incorrect stories??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

In response to that assertion, CNN’s Chris Cillizza tweeted:

Name a story that is "fake" or "incorrect." You can't just make a blanket assertion without ANY specifics. https://t.co/tpJ2VLmf4r — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 13, 2017

Here are five examples of CNN reporting or pushing false stories:

False Story 1: CNN Reports Hands Up, Don’t Shoot

In December 2014, a CNN panel consisting of Margaret Hoover, Sally Kohn, Sunny Hostin and Mel Robbins all put their hands up and displayed a sign saying, “I Can’t Breathe,” a reference to the slogan “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” which is based on the idea that Michael Brown had his hands up when shot by Officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri in August 2014.

Sally Kohn said that “thousands of Americans are marching in New York and Washington and across the country, demanding a justice system that applies the same to everybody and honors our values, and we want you to know our hearts are out there marching with them.”

This isn’t the first time CNN’s Kohn has repeated the claim that Michael Brown had his hands up before being shot:

Many allegations swirling re #FergusonShooting. Only sure facts, according to police, is Mike Brown was unarmed and fleeing with hands up. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) August 16, 2014

However, this claim has been proven to be untrue. Barack Obama’s Justice Department investigated the shooting and concluded that the use of force was not unreasonable and that Brown charged at Officer Darren Wilson before being shot.

The Washington Post ran an article in early 2015 on its’ “Fact Checker” blog entitled, “Hands up, don’t shoot’ did not happen in Ferguson.”

