Here Are The Most INSANE Responses To The Planned Parenthood Disney Abortion Tweet

What initially appeared to be a subsidiary of Planned Parenthood sent out a bizarre tweet Wednesday that suggested  “We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion,” as well as other “needs,” like a pro-choice princess and a trans princess. The response from most was swift and brutal, and the tweet was deleted. It appears the whole thing was a not so elaborate trolling, however, a couple of websites decided to go full retard on the matter.

Here’s a shot of the original tweet, since deleted:

And here’s a series of normal, rational responses:

But the Gawker owned blog Jezebal, which bills itself as a hub for “Celebrity, Sex, Fashion for Women. Without Airbrushing” penned an entire post dedicated to the tweet, with the title ‘Statistically, at Least 2 Disney Princesses Have Had Abortions‘.

WTF?

‘Writer’ Joanna Rothkopf tallied up the figures:

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 23.7 percent of women in the United States will have had an abortion by age 45. According to the “official” Disney princess website, there are 11 “official” Disney princesses: Belle, Rapunzel, Ariel, Tiana, Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Merida, Pocahontas, Jasmine, and Mulan. That means statistically around two and a half of these strong women have gotten abortions and aren’t telling you about it because of a national culture of shame and misogyny!!!

Okaaaaaay. No, you’ve gone full on spastic Miss Rothkopf.

The internet concurred:

In addition, everyone’s least favorite leftist tumor, Slate, attempted to inject its agenda of division by going after conservatives:

Nope:

Even though this entire debacle appears to have been a hoax, the reaction of many on the left, says all you need to know about their damaging obsession with identity politics.

Just for fun, here’s some more of the internet owning Planned Parenthood:


