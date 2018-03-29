Here Are The Most INSANE Responses To The Planned Parenthood Disney Abortion Tweet

What initially appeared to be a subsidiary of Planned Parenthood sent out a bizarre tweet Wednesday that suggested “We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion,” as well as other “needs,” like a pro-choice princess and a trans princess. The response from most was swift and brutal, and the tweet was deleted. It appears the whole thing was a not so elaborate trolling, however, a couple of websites decided to go full retard on the matter.

Here’s a shot of the original tweet, since deleted:

Earlier, Planned Parenthood suggested ‘we need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion’ and then they deleted it. So, in case you missed it: pic.twitter.com/BQV5lBsVNi — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 27, 2018

And here’s a series of normal, rational responses:

We need a Disney princess who stumps for sex-selective abortions on the taxpayer dime then lectures us about what small children they would have killed should watch for entertainment https://t.co/957a8YQAly — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 27, 2018

We need a Disney princess who uses her royal authority to defund you stupid a**holes https://t.co/957a8YQAly — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 27, 2018

We need a Disney princess who has been aborted. https://t.co/jMrATv2hfp — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 27, 2018

It could be in Philadelphia so she can have a fairy Gosnell mother — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 27, 2018

Disney princesses are for CHILDREN and these are adult issues. Jesus. This far-out crap is why we got stuck with Donald Trump. 🙄 — Heather (@704heather) March 27, 2018

But the Gawker owned blog Jezebal, which bills itself as a hub for “Celebrity, Sex, Fashion for Women. Without Airbrushing” penned an entire post dedicated to the tweet, with the title ‘Statistically, at Least 2 Disney Princesses Have Had Abortions‘.

Statistically, at least 2 Disney princesses have had abortions https://t.co/hnyRi8VTjI pic.twitter.com/26kvDGc6YN — Jezebel (@Jezebel) March 28, 2018

WTF?

‘Writer’ Joanna Rothkopf tallied up the figures:

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 23.7 percent of women in the United States will have had an abortion by age 45. According to the “official” Disney princess website, there are 11 “official” Disney princesses: Belle, Rapunzel, Ariel, Tiana, Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Merida, Pocahontas, Jasmine, and Mulan. That means statistically around two and a half of these strong women have gotten abortions and aren’t telling you about it because of a national culture of shame and misogyny!!!

Okaaaaaay. No, you’ve gone full on spastic Miss Rothkopf.

The internet concurred:

You are one sick site. Sick. https://t.co/GMXbsm3CPJ — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) March 29, 2018

This tweet is a statistical abortion. I’ll give them that. https://t.co/6wwOXUdeQJ — STU BURGUIERE (@WorldOfStu) March 29, 2018

This is mind blowing. These people have 0 shame. https://t.co/L3hnFt7mkC — Eva 󾓦 (@EvaCabeevi) March 29, 2018

Statistically, 3 would-be Disney princesses were aborted and denied the right to live. https://t.co/QSPeHTMDLd — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) March 29, 2018

This is not how statistics work, you utter and complete morons. If it were, statistically, every US family would have 2 whole kids and .4 of a child. https://t.co/3FJEpEzp76 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 29, 2018

Really, what's the abortion rate among fictional royalty? https://t.co/n2Uj05jgZu — Matt Cover (@MattCover) March 29, 2018

Are you considering the abortion rates during the era each film was set in, or are you using today's rates? https://t.co/dqex6GltdQ — Fred Incarnate (@Waycooljr62) March 29, 2018

You're applying statistics for women in modern-day America to fictional characters from different time periods in different countries (some of which are also fictional) to make a 'well, actually' article. https://t.co/Qc9WIZ0mRS — A Edwards (@LysanderWrites) March 29, 2018

Ever hear the one about the statistician who drowned in a pool? The average depth was 6 inches. https://t.co/Ufy7Pn3AAS — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 28, 2018

Journalism in 2018 everyone. https://t.co/YOT3Kmhw1a — SUPER BOWL CHAMPION (@IOnlySayFacts) March 29, 2018

Should've figured Jezebel would stay on board with this. https://t.co/jBsOhI6YVR — professor de la Paz (@MinarchCookbook) March 28, 2018

Another one for the ratioed pile. https://t.co/bCQWwTenw6 — Mackenzie (@themacattack50) March 29, 2018

Winning a fierce AF battle for stupidest tweet about a stupid tweet. (H/t @neontaster) https://t.co/pBixfSGCSB — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) March 29, 2018

Scary how fast the Left went from "We should take steps to minimize the number of abortions but keep the option open for women who went them" to "DISNEY PRINCESSES GOT ABORTIONS AND YOU SHOULD TOO". Leftist taqqiya is real. We could learn a thing or two from that. https://t.co/qxyiqHARpI — Matt Semite (@MattsOurSemite) March 28, 2018

Proving that safe, rare, and legal was bullshit. https://t.co/8iN0PwEUKM — Nameless 🇩🇪🇮🇪🇫🇷 (@Valge_Kattemaks) March 28, 2018

In addition, everyone’s least favorite leftist tumor, Slate, attempted to inject its agenda of division by going after conservatives:

Yay, right-wingers saw this dumb tweet a Planned Parenthood center did and now it’s a whole thing https://t.co/vIXuatTeYg pic.twitter.com/AHErPPG7cP — Slate (@Slate) March 28, 2018

Nope:

Yes, because the reaction to such abject stupidity is worse than the abject stupidity itself. Question: what color is the sky in your world? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 28, 2018

Maybe planned parenthood shouldn’t tweet such stupid shit? — dan kimball (@dankimball83) March 28, 2018

If it was not a thing, then why did @PPKeystone delete the tweet??? — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) March 28, 2018

Because it’s stupid. Basically you’re saying ‘right-wingers’ are those who point out stupidity. And you’re correct. — Alexander Penthouse (@Raikani058) March 28, 2018

Even though this entire debacle appears to have been a hoax, the reaction of many on the left, says all you need to know about their damaging obsession with identity politics.

Just for fun, here’s some more of the internet owning Planned Parenthood:

Disney princesses are for little kids. Stop pushing adult issues onto them, you lunatics. — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) March 27, 2018

We need a Disney princess who has children and is happily married to their father

We need a Disney princess who is a gun owner

We need a Disney princess who is Christian

We need a Disney princess who works for a living

We need a Disney princess who immigrated here legally — In Guinness Veritas (@SocrateezNutz) March 27, 2018

as luck has it, i've got one for you! pic.twitter.com/skNyRwPPCR — Nino (@baldingschemer) March 27, 2018

Right because little children need to be involved in complex adult topics like sex and abortion 🙄 — Taylor (@_TheLostOnes) March 27, 2018

Bless your heart — Joel (@Jamisen) March 27, 2018

you people are disgusting!!! disney has done enough to push leftist narratives without trudging through your swamp… — EJM (@bosseone2) March 27, 2018

This is one of those “who the f*ck sent this tweet out” moments — I’ll take that to go please (@MrJonnyCab) March 27, 2018