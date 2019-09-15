Here We Go Again: 2020 Dems Call For Impeaching Kavanaugh After New Allegation Surfaces

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have called for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Sunday after The New York Times published a piece detailing a new sexual misconduct allegation against him.

Kamala Harris, who had called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment in 2018 amid similar allegations by Christine Blasey-Ford, renewed her support for impeachment.

“I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice,” Harris tweeted.

I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019

Elizabeth Warren called the newest de-bunked allegation “disturbing,” and also called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment.

“Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing. Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached,” Warren tweeted.

Last year the Kavanaugh nomination was rammed through the Senate without a thorough examination of the allegations against him. Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing. Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 15, 2019

Julian Castro and Amy Klobuchar also expressed support or concern about impeaching Kavanaugh, claiming he “lied under oath” during his confirmations hearings last year.

“It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached. And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter,” Castro tweeted.

It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached. And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter. https://t.co/Yg1eh0CkNl — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 15, 2019

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Justice Brett Kavanaugh: "My concern here is that the process was a sham. I don't think you can look at impeachment hearings without getting the documents … and the attorney general is shielding documents" https://t.co/gxl9RihwwF pic.twitter.com/0QOM4kIuSv — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 15, 2019

The renewed impeachment effort is reminiscent of the left’s crusade against Kavanaugh in 2018, where they afforded him no due process and assumed him guilty until proven innocent, as is the case here.

In fact, the lawyer of Kavanaugh’s main accuser Christine Blasey-Ford, Debra Katz, admitted that protecting abortion was a major motivation of her client leveling sexual misconduct accusations against Kavanaugh.

Additionally, Blasey-Ford attended the far-left Women’s March and donated to the Democratic National Committee, suggesting political motivations may have been in play.

Like last time, this new impeachment effort appears to be nothing more than a political ploy to prevent Trump from shaping the Judiciary.

Christine Blasey Ford has been caught in several lies during her testimony given to the Senate. She claimed she has a fear of flying and that she had never been coached on taking a polygraph, both claims that have been proven false. Also, others have sworn statements that refute her version of events.