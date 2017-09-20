Here’s a Basic Gestalt on the Obamacare Repeal Bill

Here’s a quick breakdown of the latest Obamacare repeal bill, officially known as the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill:

Ends both the employer and the individual mandates, retroactively back to Dec. 31, 2015

Gives power back to the states to build their own healthcare programs and rewards states that are fiscally responsible with healthcare

Starts winding down Obamacare, with a complete end by 2026

Cuts billions from federal Medicaid expansion

Kills tax breaks given to insurance companies

Repeals Obamacare’s restrictions of Health Savings Accounts, allowing Americans to use them for cover primary care services and health insurance premiums

Gives states the right to cut ineligible recipients from Medicaid and discretion to block Obamacare regulations

Repeals the Obamacare Medical Device Tax

The bill isn’t perfect yet, however. In its current draft, it doesn’t repeal many of Obamacare’s taxes, including the Health Insurance Tax going into effect in 2018 which will raise premiums for seniors and small business employees.

Additionally, there are other factors exacerbated by Obamacare that are fueling health care costs which Graham-Cassidy doesn’t yet address.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) spoke out against these aspects of the bill, suggesting it amounted to “amnesty for Obamacare.”

#GrahamCassidy is amnesty for Obamacare. It keeps it, it does not repeal it. I will keep working with the President for real repeal. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 20, 2017

To improve upon this, Paul said he was already talking to President Trump about allowing Americans to buy healthcare across state lines.

“If 15 million people could get together to buy their insurance, guess what, they would get a cheaper price, they would get protection against preexisting conditions, and I think they would get most of the things they want,” Paul stated, hinting that the president may announce a similar plan soon.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News