Here's a List of All the Stuff 'Nanny' Bloomberg Has Tried to Ban

It’s been such a lovely vacation, lo these last three-plus years, from having anyone hector us about eating or growing kale.

Or commandeering the Agriculture Department to get rid of soda and freedom fries from your child’s school cafeteria.

Hearing the words “food desert” now sounds odd.  A clunk to the ear.

It’s so nice to see a grown-assed man in the White House eat a burger and fries and fried chicken and biscuits without being worried that the nation’s scold – his wife – will shake a reproving forefinger at him – and us.

That’s real silver and not polluting plastic, right President Trump? Did it come in a plastic bag? What’s the carbon offset for that jet ride?

See? Does anyone really miss the national nag?

