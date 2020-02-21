Here's a List of All the Stuff 'Nanny' Bloomberg Has Tried to Ban

But in the very, very off-chance you miss Michelle Obama henpecking us about eating right and doing “The Dougie,” we have found the cure.

Over to you Mike “Nanny” Bloomberg.

Odd, we thought he’d have banned meatballs by this time.

If you liked Michelle Obama’s soft tyranny on food, you’ll LOVE Mike Bloomberg.

Even though Nanny Bloomberg doesn’t appear to know much about growing food, that doesn’t mean he won’t presume to tell you what to eat. His knowledge of food seems to consist only of those foods he wishes to ban or those dictated to his private chef.

The mercurial NYC Mayor Bloomberg went further than any other mayor in removing choice from people because, as the smartest man in the world, he, naturally, knows more than you. Duh. Don’t you know who he is?

Here’s a list of things Nanny Bloomberg tried to ban or succeeded in banning while he was the mayor of New York. Imagine what havoc he could wreak if he were president.

Trans fats: Recipes for cannolis, cheesecake, burgers, French fries had to be changed to accommodate Bloomberg’s distaste for trans fats.

Salty foods: Bloomberg thought some snacks possessed too much salt, so he “encouraged” Starbucks, Campbells, Heinz and “dozens of other companies” to reduce their salt content. That may be why some of your favorite snack foods taste different and are less enjoyable now.

Styrofoam cups and containers: He doesn’t use them so why should you?

Big Gulps: Of course they’re big enough to use as garbage cans or for bathing your puppy when you’re done using them, but they were filled with surgery soft drinks, so the mayor – you know, the guy who’s supposed to make sure the streets are paved and the cops are doing their jobs? – decided he was the food czar and ordered his minions to cut down the sizes of drinks. This ridiculous overreach went to the New York Supreme Court, where it was struck down.

Cars: So much for “Fast Cars and Freedom.” Bloomberg decided that because he took the subway to work, everyone else should too. He proposed a congestion tax that subsequently was struck down. No doubt that, had it passed, the private, chauffeur-driven SUV he used for public events would have been exempted.

Fast food menus without calorie counts: When he wasn’t banning stuff, he was mandating it. Here Bloomberg required all fast-food restaurants to publicly disclose calorie counts on all items. This, of course, has been adopted all over the country and is the reason bacon has been ruined for millions of Americans.