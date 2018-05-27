Here’s How American Pro-Lifers Responded To Ireland’s ‘Yes’ To Abortion

Groups dedicated to life are saddened and mourning after Ireland voted Saturday to repeal its Eight Amendment banning abortion.

“Ireland will now join that sad community of nations who throw away irreplaceable human beings through abortion on demand,” Students for Life of America (SFLA) President Kristan Hawkins said in a Saturday press release.

“I personally know the pain of abortion and how something sold to you as a simple solution actually becomes a life-long regret,” SFLA International Programs Director Ally Bowlin added, lamenting Ireland’s vote.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that many Irish people voted against love and life by repealing the 8th amendment,” March For Life president Jeanne Mancini told The Daily Caller News Foundation Saturday.

