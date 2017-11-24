Here’s The One NFL Player Who Kneeled During The Anthem On Thanksgiving

New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon was the only NFL player to kneel during the national anthem in a Thanksgiving game Thursday.

Vernon took a knee right before his team took on the Washington Redskins in the Thursday night game. No other players demonstrated during the anthem.

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon kneels on Thanksgiving night. Vernon's father is a retired police officer, and he's been kneeling for the anthem since Trump's comments in September. pic.twitter.com/zxrepNbg1W — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 24, 2017

It also appears no players kneeled during the day’s two previous games, which saw the Minnesota Vikings defeat the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Vernon has been protesting during the national anthem ever since September when President Trump stirred up outrage by arguing that any player who kneels should be fired. Several players joined in anthem protests following the president’s comments, but the number of players who have continued to do so has dropped significantly throughout the season.

