Here's What Biden Vs Coronavirus Looks Like

Democratic Presidential front runner Joe Biden attempted to address the coronavirus during last night’s debate on CNN, and it did not go well.

Sleepy Joe seemingly does not know the difference between SARS, swine flu and the coronavirus, and he does not know the name of the swine flu, wrongly labelling it the “N1H1” virus.

Biden also completely forgot the name of the Ebola virus, instead referring to it as “what happened in Africa.”

Biden obviously also forgot that the Ebola virus was a major issue inside the US during his administration.

Sleepy Joe even coughed several times during the segment of questioning, leading many to suggest he should get tested.

Last week, Biden slammed the Trump administration’s response to the crisis, claiming that “This virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration.”

“Public fears are being compounded by pervasive lack of trust in this president fueled by adversarial relationships with the truth.” Biden said, adding that “Our government’s ability to respond effectively has been undermined by the hollowing out of our agencies and disparagement of science.”

