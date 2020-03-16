Here's What Biden Vs Coronavirus Looks Like

Democratic Presidential front runner Joe Biden attempted to address the coronavirus during last night’s debate on CNN, and it did not go well.

Sleepy Joe seemingly does not know the difference between SARS, swine flu and the coronavirus, and he does not know the name of the swine flu, wrongly labelling it the “N1H1” virus.

Biden also completely forgot the name of the Ebola virus, instead referring to it as “what happened in Africa.”

In the span of 10 seconds, Joe Biden: – Mixes up the #coronavirus with the swine flu – Mistakenly calls the H1N1 virus (swine flu) the "N1H1" – Forgets the name of the Ebola virus, calling it "what happened in Africa"#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/O5cKNBPZSH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 16, 2020

Biden obviously also forgot that the Ebola virus was a major issue inside the US during his administration.

Sleepy Joe even coughed several times during the segment of questioning, leading many to suggest he should get tested.

Joe Biden coughs into his hand as he answers coronavirus question https://t.co/QBYDAIudcQ pic.twitter.com/bzcf3y3cEP — New York Post (@nypost) March 16, 2020

Does anyone want Biden running our country? In 1st Minute of Debate, Biden Has Hacking Cough and Breaks CDC Hygiene Rules as He Tries To Recover – https://t.co/V146TbDX5i — Richard Green (@123RHGreen) March 16, 2020

Me watching joe biden cough directly into his hand while talking about a health crisis #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/7y0tjtc3xJ — salmonella vector (@harrytrumanscar) March 16, 2020

"What are you doing to protect yourself from coronavirus?" *coughs twice* Biden: "Fortunately I don't have any of the underlying conditions that you talked about." — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 16, 2020

Is anyone in the media or the CNN debate moderators going to ask Biden if he has been tested for the coronavirus? He has repeatedly coughed tonight The media hounded Trump for days until he got tested and released the results Fair is fair, right? https://t.co/wFnoQeeLDu — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 16, 2020

Biden and Sanders both need to be tested for coronavirus. — Commie social democ pig (@IpLau3) March 16, 2020

Why didn’t the moderators ask Biden and Bernie if they’ve been tested for The coronavirus? — Just Mike (@MikeTierno1) March 16, 2020

Last week, Biden slammed the Trump administration’s response to the crisis, claiming that “This virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration.”

“Public fears are being compounded by pervasive lack of trust in this president fueled by adversarial relationships with the truth.” Biden said, adding that “Our government’s ability to respond effectively has been undermined by the hollowing out of our agencies and disparagement of science.”

