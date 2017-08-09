Here's What Goldman Is Telling Big Money Clients About Bitcoin

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is acknowledging that it’s getting harder for institutional investors to ignore the cryptocurrency market with total assets ballooning to $120 billion and bitcoin soaring more than 200 percent this year.

“Whether or not you believe in the merit of investing in cryptocurrencies (you know who you are), real dollars are at work here and warrant watching,” analysts including Robert Boroujerdi and Jessica Binder Graham wrote in a Q&A sent to clients.

The debate has shifted from the legitimacy of the “fiat of the Internet” to how fast new entrants are raising funds, with initial coin offerings and fundraising that now exceeds Internet angel and seed investing. These are some of the questions the Goldman Sachs analysts answered:

Read More