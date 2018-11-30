Here’s What To Make Of The Jerome Corsi-Roger Stone Saga

Two longtime political operatives and associates of President Donald Trump are offering conflicting accounts about what they both knew during the 2016 campaign about WikiLeaks and the group’s plans to release the emails of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

Jerome Corsi wrote in his upcoming book, “Silent No More,” that he made three key allegations in his testimony before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury that could pose legal problems for Roger Stone, a longtime Trump confidant. Corsi claims:

He told Stone in August 2016 that WikiLeaks had possession of Podesta’s emails.

He worked with Stone to create a cover story for an Aug. 21, 2016 tweet in which he wrote that “it will soon [be] the Podesta’s time in the barrel.”

Stone caught wind of the forthcoming release of an “Access Hollywood” tape that showed Trump speaking crudely about women and asked Corsi to contact WikiLeaks to instruct the group to begin releasing the Podesta emails.

Stone disputes all three scenarios, telling The Daily Caller News Foundation that Corsi is mistaken at best or lying at worst. He’s provided TheDCNF with text messages and emails that he says provide context showing that Corsi’s testimony is “illogical” and “inaccurate.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jerome Corsi Has Defense Agreement With Trump, Immunity Agreement With Mueller)

For his part, Corsi has insisted in interviews this week that his claims about Stone are the truth.

Read More