Here’s what’s coming for America as the coronavirus spreads… city-scale quarantines, overrun hospitals, domestic flight lockdowns and MEDICAL MARTIAL LAW

Now that the CDC has invoked its “rule by secrecy” mode by hiding coronavirus testing numbers in order to deceive America (while it quietly “seeds” infected people into the population), it’s abundantly obvious that the coronavirus outbreak in America is going to be used to invoke medical martial law.

There are already thousands of infections across America which have not yet been tested — all by design, of course, as the CDC withheld testing kits from hospitals and local health officials across the country. By our best estimates, there are currently between 5,000 and 10,000 infections in America, mostly along the West Coast (Seattle and Northern California) with new outbreaks taking place in New York City, Miami, Chicago and other major cities.

Right now, domestic air travel is spreading the virus like crazy, since it spreads during the asymptomatic phase when people don’t even know they’re infected. There is currently no screening of domestic air travelers, and no domestic flight routes have been locked down (although that’s coming soon).

Importantly, the coronavirus has already broken containment in America and is now impossible to contain. It will impact every major city in America.



Alex Jones and Mike Adams break down this bombshell Coronavirus news live on air.

Here are a few of my predictions for where we’re going with this. So buckle up and get ready, because the coronavirus is coming to a city near you:

#1) Hospitals will be overrun in regions of America – As the exponential growth rates cause an explosion in infection cases, hospital beds that can handle biocontainment demands will quickly be full. We are close to that condition at this very moment, in fact.

#2) Entire cities in America will be placed under quarantine lockdown status: This may take a while to be fully recognized and declared, but it will occur. Once you are caught in a quarantine, you will not be allowed to leave, for fear that you might spread the disease to other cities.

#3) School closures will become commonplace: This is already beginning to occur, and the practice will rapidly spread.

#4) Over the coming week, there will be tens of infections confirmed in America: By the end of this week (Sunday night), we should expect somewhere around 100 new cases having been confirmed this week.

#5) Within 30 days, if lab testing is allowed to take place, you will see hundreds of coronavirus infections confirmed in America. Watch for cases to jump to 200, then 500, etc. If the testing is allowed to take place, this is inevitable.

#6) Within 90 days, if the labs are legitimately trying to test everyone they can, you will see thousands of coronavirus infections confirmed in America. By June, in other words, there will be thousands of confirmed infections in America, and possibly over 10,000 by that time.

#7) Unless there’s a miracle intervention, eventually the number of coronavirus infections confirmed in America will exceed 100,000. This is mathematically inevitable, especially with the widespread negligence, incompetence and even criminal maliciousness of federal agencies that are right now telling Americans to NOT prepare. The federal government, of course, may never allow these numbers to see the light of day, since the CDC and the Trump administration now appear to be modeling their response after communist China (basically just lie about everything and hide the truth).

#8) Restrictions on domestic air travel, armed highway checkpoints: Once the quarantines begin, you will see armed roadside checkpoints and domestic air travel restrictions put in place. America will become a medical police state.

#9) Forced vaccines and “show me your papers” police state protocols. Eventually, once the vaccine is rolled out, you will see calls for mandatory vaccines and restrictions on human rights for people who are not vaccinated (no right to hold a job, no right to travel on public transportation, no right to be a parent, etc.). Prepare to be required to carry proof that you’ve been vaccinated. “Show me your papers.”

#10) The near-collapse of entire cities into lawlessness and chaos: Although it might take a year or more for the full extent of the coronavirus pandemic to work its way across the nation, at some point entire cities will seemingly descend into lawlessness and chaos. The U.S. military is already reportedly planning for up to 3.3 million deaths in America as a possible scenario. The quarantines, paycheck losses and the severing of food supply lines will wreak havoc in cities like Seattle and San Francisco, where homelessness and filth are already out of control, even without a pandemic.

Just remember, you are told there’s no need for YOU to prepare, even while the military and government are buying every truckload of emergency supplies they can find.

It’s criminal. When the Surgeon General tells you to STOP buying masks because they don’t work, and then says hospital staffers need all those masks because they DO work, you know he’s lying.

Get prepared with gear, or get ready to die. That about sums it up.

Listen to all my podcasts at the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!