Herman Cain Blackmailed With Political Revenge Porn By Gloria Allred Client

A woman who claims to have had an affair with former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain got her wishes after threatening to publicly depict his genitals if he didn’t withdraw his name from consideration for the Federal Reserve Board.

“I ask Herman Cain, if I never had a sexual relationship with you, how would I be in a position to describe parts of your body that are not visible?” Cain’s accuser Ginger White asked on Thursday.

“It’s time for you, Herman, to quit,” White continued. “You are a liar and you don’t deserve the public’s confidence in such an important position.”

The comments were made during a Manhattan press conference with White’s high-profile lawyer Gloria Allred, who frequently represents women accusing men of sexual misconduct.

Allred also called for Cain’s withdrawal, saying, “We call on Mr. Cain to do the right thing and spare all of us another bruising and painful confirmation hearing.”

Monday, Cain officially withdrew from Federal Reserve consideration after realizing he didn’t want to take a massive pay cut, according to a blog post he published at Western Journal.

“Without getting too specific about how big a pay cut this would be, let’s just say I’m pretty confident that if your boss told you to take a similar pay cut, you’d tell him where to go,” Cain explained.

“It was an honor to be considered,” he wrote. “Under different circumstances, I would like to have served.”

However, the timing of Cain’s withdrawal is suspicious at best as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson highlighted on his Monday night broadcast.

“To me, it looks like blackmail,” Carlson stated. “She’s saying ‘We’re going to depict your genitals if you don’t do what we want you to do, which is pull your name.’ And he clearly caved, understandably.”

Even Democrat strategist and University of Maryland professor Jason Nichols agreed that a dangerous precedent is being set by accepting a society where people can be blackmailed in this fashion.

“Do you want to live in a society where people can be blackmailed like that?” Tucker asked, to which Nichols replied, “No, and I would agree with that.”