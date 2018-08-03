'Heroes' On Flight Take Down Dangerous Passenger

A pair of Delta passengers are being hailed as heroes after witnesses said two men helped restrain a person on the flight that turned violent and threatened to “take the plane down.”

In a statement to FOX 5, the airline company said it appreciated the people who helped intervene. Witnesses said a man on board Flight 1249 from Portland, Maine to Atlanta started to become unruly and dangerous.

“I could hear a lot of screaming in the back. One of the passengers was punching the [overhead seat] lights,” said James Tennell, who was flying with Ashley Decker. “Passengers were telling me he was wanting to take the plane down,” he said.

