Herpes Linked to Alzheimer's

Nobody really knows what causes Alzheimer’s disease. But with someone in the world developing dementia every three seconds, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International, there’s a lot of research going on to try and figure it out.

A new study from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, published in the journal Neuron, has reignited a controversial theory about what causes the neurodegenerative disease by studying the brains of people from three different brain banks.

The researchers found that the 622 brains from people who had signs of Alzheimer’s had twice the level of herpes virus present than the 322 from people who did not.

