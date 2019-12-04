‘He’s Two-Faced’: Trump Strikes Back After Trudeau Mocks Him at NATO Summit

US President Donald Trump described Justin Trudeau as “two-faced” after the Canadian leader was caught on camera with other NATO leaders apparently mocking Trump.

In the clip, Trudeau is joined by France’s Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the UK’s Princess Anne and shows the group seemingly mock Trump’s interactions with the media earlier in the day.



The footage was released by pool reporters ahead of a summit marking NATO’s 70th anniversary and shared widely online.

Trump was asked specifically about the clip by reporters on Wednesday, and labeled Trudeau as “two-faced,” adding: “I find him to be a very nice guy but you know the truth is that I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying 2 percent and I can see he’s not very happy about it.”

The clip typifies the apparent divisions within NATO amid ongoing arguments over members paying their fair share for the military alliance, and after Macron termed the organization “brain-dead.”



