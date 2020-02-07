"He's Winning, I’m Getting Nuttier" - The View's Joy Behar Has Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown

During Friday’s broadcast of The View, co-host Joy Behar lost her cool when she ripped her earpiece out and admitted President Trump’s impeachment acquittal and State of the Union Address have made her crazy.

“He made me crazy this week. He’s winning because I’m getting nuttier and nuttier… This weekend I’m going to drink, I’m going to eat every carb in the house.”

“That’s not good,” co-host Meghan McCain interjected. “Spend time with your family.”

“So, is this the continuation of his revenge tour? Is he going to be the Michael Corleone, settling family business?” Behar asked, referring to the mafia Don from the Godfather film franchise.

The majority of Trump supporters have known Behar suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome for years, but now it’s official.

