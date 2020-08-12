Hidden Lingerie & Tattoos Appear On Children's Dolls Dipped In Ice Water

Another children’s toy is being exposed online for sexualizing children.

Created by MGA Entertainment, the same company that produced the oversexualized Bratz dolls from the early 2000s, some L.O.L. Surprise! dolls have secret outfits which can only be revealed by being dipped into ice water.

Last year, a Reddit user claimed her 3-year-old daughter’s doll had a hidden lingerie outfit that appeared after being placed in cold water, saying, “For whatever reason the nipples become extremely visible.”

“The leopard print skimpy outfit she came with also makes her look like a hooker,” she added.

Now, two videos are being spread online showing the dolls changing on film.

The first video, posted by a Massachusetts radio station, shows a doll being dipped into ice water, causing a bikini and tattoos to “magically” appear.

Fun107.com reports, “Some of the dolls had painted-on clothing, and there was no change to those dolls’ bodies after being submerged in the ice-cold water. Two of the dolls were bare when their doll clothes were removed. Four of the dolls did not change at all. One of the dolls, true to the rumors, had some interesting marks appear on her little doll body after only a few seconds in the cold water.”

“At first, this particular doll seems innocent enough with the seashell top,” the radio station website continued. “It’s not that strange and I had several Mermaid Barbies growing up with the same thing. However, I’m not a fan of the scalloped turquois thong or the thigh-high tattoo of an anchor. Call me old-fashioned, but G-string bikini bottoms are not appropriate for girls young enough to be playing with these dolls.”

Another video, posted by a concerned mother named Hilary Williams, showed another realtime example of the doll changing from blank to bikini.

The first doll she dipped into ice water came out wearing black stockings, a garter belt and panties.

The second doll came out of the cold water with a devil tail tattoo on her lower back and angel wings on her shoulders.

Multiple other dolls tested in the video had “tramp stamp” tattoos and skimpy bikinis after being dipped into the ice water.

Earlier this week a “Troll” doll produced by Hasbro was found to have a secret button on the toy’s “private parts” that makes the doll “gasp and giggle” when pressed.

A video exposing the doll went viral online, sparking a Change.org petition with over half a million signatures.

