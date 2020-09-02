Hiden' Biden Stumbles, Lies, Flubs During Campaign Speech

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden – dubbed “Joe Hiden’” Wednesday by President Trump – emerged from his basement to deliver a speech in Wilmington, Delaware rebuking President Trump, and true to form, the entire affair was a disaster.

During his awkward speech on Wednesday, Biden lied about his delayed coronavirus response and the Portland Antifa shooting that resulted in the cold-blooded murder of a Trump supporter, all while constantly stumbling and fumbling his way through.

Throughout his remarks, Biden stammered and made several nonsensical remarks.

BIDEN to TRUMP: “Stop your boast about — never being — seemed at you — you can do anything.” pic.twitter.com/dkGZPcKQPm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2020

"And so what I've done is I've met with via via what I did this morning with the medical experts." -Joe Biden. Biden appears to have forgotten what he did just a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/xqDhALoH1s — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) September 2, 2020

He also appeared confused as his handlers tried to field media questions on his behalf.

Too many "handlers" confuse Joe Biden easily

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PTfLLGKDlr — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia (@michaelbeatty3) September 2, 2020

Joe Biden is having his staff call on reporters for him. Why is Biden unable to take questions from reporters on his own? pic.twitter.com/GoVeGlMfvg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 2, 2020

At one point, after just claiming the judicial system should “work its way” through the police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he immediately asserted that the officer who shot Blake should be charged.

Holy crap. Biden just said that Aaron “Jay” Danielson, the Trump supporter who was killed in Portland was there “inciting response” Jay was walking on the street with a friend, targeted, and executed in cold blood by Antifa. pic.twitter.com/YybuyWUNdo — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) September 2, 2020

Biden then added that the Antifa shooter who killed a Trump supporter in cold blood should only “be investigated.”

In Joe Biden’s America, his Antifa thugs don’t get charged and cops don’t get due process. https://t.co/bqefCYGSCi — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) September 2, 2020

While speaking about President Trump’s coronavirus response, Biden backtracked on his previous calls to implement a nationwide mask mandate, and blamed Trump for the coronavirus pandemic despite a Fox News reporter noting that Biden also held rallies until March, well after the pandemic was underway in America.

. @pdoocy just grabbed Joe Biden on his way out and asked why he was still hosting rallies in MARCH if he was supposedly warning Trump about the seriousness of COVID-19 in JANUARY. Biden had no response whatsoever and went on a long rant to deflect from his hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/astVPWosGO — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 2, 2020

Two weeks ago, Joe Biden called for a “Mask Mandate Nationwide”. Now he’s backtracking. pic.twitter.com/CTGZS5REw1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2020

Biden even admitted that as long as Trump helps people economically throughout this crisis, his own words and actions won’t have much of an impact on the electorate.

Joe Biden laments "it doesn't matter what I say," President @realDonaldTrump's policies are "reducing the number of people who are in real trouble economically" pic.twitter.com/ASNRpE2CwS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 2, 2020

This is just another Biden speech that showcases why the Democrat Party is keen on keeping him out of public view as much as possible before Election Day.

Joe Biden finally stumbled free of his basement this week only to immediately put his foot in his mouth with another incoherent and uninspiring speech delivered to an empty auditorium.

