High Level FBI Agents Discussed "Insurance Policy" In Case Trump Won the Election

Amidst the 10,000 text messages sent between anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page is a bizarre exchange revealing how the two, almost certainly with Deputy FBI Director Andy McCabe, discussed an “insurance policy” in case Donald Trump won the presidential election.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok wrote to his mistress, adding, “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

The message was dated August 15, 2016 and the “Andy” referred to in the message could only have been Deputy FBI Director Andy McCabe, who was almost certainly party to the conversation given that it took place in his office.

What kind of “insurance policy” were high level members of the FBI discussing to prevent Trump from winning the election less than three months before it took place?

As the Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay, hardly a Trump cheerleader, notes, “This looks very bad.”

“Like, talking shit about Trump privately, whatever, his own staff does that. But an “insurance policy” in case Trump is elected? That seems way more problematic,” he adds.

“The real question is, if McCabe was present with both Strzok and Page on the day the ‘insurance policy,’ conservation took place in his office, what thoughts did he convey?” asks Joshua Caplan.

“We deserve to know what the insurance policy to subvert democracy was,” comments Robby Starbuck.

Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel remarked, “Press is focusing (deliberately) on Strzok texts expressing hostility to Trump, and noting it is OK for agents to have political opinions. Press needs to to focus on the messages suggesting he’d act on that hostility (“insurance policy”)–which is not OK.”

While it remains unknown what exactly the “insurance policy” is a reference to, rumors that Trump would be targeted for assassination were running rampant for more than six months before the election took place.

Fox News contributor Mary Kissel‏ mused that the “insurance policy” may have been the infamous Christopher Steele dossier.

Given the gravity of the “insurance policy” remark, its exact nature should be investigated immediately.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.