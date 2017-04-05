High Profile Swedish Feminists Are Fleeing No-Go Zone Neighborhoods

As Sweden’s multicultural society continues to circle the drain, the leftists in that country are finally coming face to face with the nightmarish social conditions that they helped create.

According to SVT, a television station in Sweden, several well-known feminists no longer feel safe in migrant dominated neighborhoods.

Nalin Pekgul, who is a politician and feminist as well as an immigrant from Turkey, says that she now avoids the town center of Tensta where she has lived for 30 years. “Religious fundamentalists gained increasing space in the area and the place of women in the public sphere diminished,” she said. Pekgul tried to raise awareness on the situation, but to no avail. I always hope that it will blow over. One should never forget that the vast majority here are cursing the fundamentalists.”

Zeliha Dagli, another high-profile feminist politician, doesn’t just avoid the center of her community. She had to move away from Busby (which is considered a no-go zone) to the inner city of Stockholm, where she says that she feels much safer. The refugees in Busby began acting as “morality police” and intimidating women in the area. They specifically pressured feminists like her. “There were rumors that we wanted to take away women’s veils…they said that I would keep myself, and then I did not feel so safe anymore.”

Unfortunately, far-left feminists are still promoting policies that are killing Sweden. Recently, a spokeswoman for the Feminist Initiative Party suggested that migrant rapists shouldn’t be deported.


