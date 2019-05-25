High School Blurs 16-Year-Old's MAGA Hat From Yearbook

A Pennsylvania high school blurred out a student’s Make America Great Again hat from his yearbook that he had worn during spirit week.

Littlestown High School had photoshopped out the text of 16-year-old Jeremy Gebhart’s and his friend’s MAGA hats to appear only as plain red hats, when the students’ intention was to honor the president during spirit week.

“We were like they blurred our hats out!” Gebhart said. “Everybody has First Amendment rights, freedom of speech, and they are allowed to think what they want and say what they want, but they aren’t allowed to take that away from other people.”

“I just think that whoever did this doesn’t like Trump,” Gebhart added.

Jeremy’s mother also had some choice words for the school.

“I was infuriated because he wears that hat because he supports our president,” said Lorriane Gebhart. “He’s not doing anything illegal he’s wearing a hat of support.”

“It’s OK to disagree with people’s views, but what’s not OK is taking your freedom of speech and using it to take away someone else’s,” she said.

Littlestown Area School District Superintendent Christopher Bigger released a statement in response to the outcry, saying “a mistake was made,” and that it wasn’t the school’s place to “improperly censor speech.”

“I am aware of the yearbook situation and a mistake was made. The mistake was not noticed during the editorial preview process prior to print. We apologize on behalf of the yearbook club. It is not the policy or practice of the district to improperly censor speech. Please understand we are working with young adults who are practicing to become citizens and what a better place to do so than in a school setting. We must find a way to have civil discourse around emotionally charged issues with students where the facts are understood and the opportunity to learn is available.”

