High-Speed Hyperloop Transport Project Set For Key Test In Nevada

Engineers will soon conduct a crucial test of a futuristic technology championed by entrepreneur Elon Musk that seeks to revolutionize transportation by sending passengers and cargo packed into pods through an intercity system of vacuum tubes.

Hyperloop One, the Los-Angeles-based company developing the technology, is gearing up to send a 28-foot-long pod hurtling down a set of tracks in a test run in Nevada in the next few weeks, spokeswoman Marcy Simon said.

Hyperloop One is working to develop a technical vision proposed by Musk, the founder of rocket maker SpaceX and electric car company Tesla Motors. In 2013, he suggested sending pods with passengers through giant vacuum tubes between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Hyperloop aims to achieve speeds of 250 mph (402 km/h) in its upcoming phase of testing.

