High-Tech Beanie Could Allow Humans to Achieve Telepathy Within a DECADE, Expert Claims

Image Credits: Chris Hunkeler | Flickr.

A company is developing a device that can allow people to see inside their brains or bodies in great detail.

The technology, developed by Openwater, works via a piece of clothing such as ski-hat lined with LCDs – and, illuminated with infrared, it can see into your body to look for things such as tumors and bleeding or clogged arteries.

While the technology has significant potential for disease detection, the company’s ultimate aim is to develop it for communication via thought – in just eight years.

Dr Mary Lou Jepsen, a former Facebook and Google executive, founded the company in mid-2016.

‘I figured out how to put basically the functionality of an M.R.I. machine — a multimillion-dollar M.R.I. machine — into a wearable in the form of a ski hat,’ Dr Jepsen told CNBC.

