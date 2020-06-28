Highlights: Patriots Stand Up To Governor Abbott’s Mandatory Mask Tyranny

Alex Jones, Owen Shroyer, and the Infowars Crew went to the Texas Capitol in Austin on Sunday for the Protest and Open Air Church Service rally, which exposed the coronavirus pandemic hypocrisy and pointed out that government-mandated masks fundamentally violate the Constitution. Check out these incredible highlights from the event!

