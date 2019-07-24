Highlights: Watch House Republicans Tear Mueller Apart At Hearing

Former FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday over the findings of his report into so-called “Russian collusion,” and Republicans took him to the woodshed.

Throughout the hearing, Republican members of the committee exposed Mueller’s inconsistencies, including his refusal to investigate the origins of the FBI probe into Trump and Russia, his decision to hire over a dozen Hillary-supporting Democrat investigators, and the double standard he used when indicting certain individuals but ignoring others for lying.

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) first exposed Mueller’s backward standard of due process, noting that prosecutors don’t “exonerate” subjects of investigations.

This is exactly what you need to understand about the Mueller report. Listen to my friend @RepRatcliffe decimate the narrative of guilt surrounding the President.

pic.twitter.com/rHhLKDaDxJ — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) July 24, 2019

Rep. Jim Jordan pointed out that Mueller refused to charge Joseph Mifsud – the individual who sparked the entire FBI probe – for lying to the FBI while indicting others like Gen. Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen for committing the same crime.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) also pointed out Mueller’s double standard of justice.

Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) noted that Mueller did not seek to find out the origins of the Steele Dossier, despite its use in obtaining FISA warrants against Trump associates in 2016.

This exchange between Rep. Steve Chabot and Robert Mueller raised eyebrows in our live chat. “If Mueller doesn't know who Fusion GPS is, this could be a long hearing,” said reporter @joshgerstein. Live analysis: https://t.co/7S5ElYTkj8 pic.twitter.com/bnS2e1l596 — POLITICO (@politico) July 24, 2019

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) highlighted Mueller’s decision to hire all Hillary Clinton-supporting Democrats and zero Republicans onto his investigative team.

So what Mueller is saying is that he couldn't find people capable of doing the job 'quickly, seriously, with integrity' that weren't ANGRY DEMOCRATS with ties to the Clintons .. INTERESTING … VERY. 🧐🧐🧐🧐#MuellerHearings pic.twitter.com/fzpDMQM5UP — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) July 24, 2019

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) criticized Mueller’s appearance of bias by his hiring anti-Trump lawyers and his handling of lead agent Peter Strzok’s anti-Trump text messages, saying he “perpetuated injustice.”

Here's the full exchanged between Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Special Counsel Robert Mueller pic.twitter.com/AAYgl0YkD0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 24, 2019

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) criticized Mueller’s witch hunt, noting his report tried to paint President Trump as a criminal despite him finding no evidence of collusion with Russia or obstruction of the phony investigation.

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) tore into Mueller’s findings, calling Volume II of the report “regurgitated press stories” containing nothing the average American couldn’t find in the New York Times or watch on cable news.

