Highlights: Watch House Republicans Tear Mueller Apart At Hearing

Former FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday over the findings of his report into so-called “Russian collusion,” and Republicans took him to the woodshed.

Throughout the hearing, Republican members of the committee exposed Mueller’s inconsistencies, including his refusal to investigate the origins of the FBI probe into Trump and Russia, his decision to hire over a dozen Hillary-supporting Democrat investigators, and the double standard he used when indicting certain individuals but ignoring others for lying.

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) first exposed Mueller’s backward standard of due process, noting that prosecutors don’t “exonerate” subjects of investigations.

Rep. Jim Jordan pointed out that Mueller refused to charge Joseph Mifsud – the individual who sparked the entire FBI probe – for lying to the FBI while indicting others like Gen. Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen for committing the same crime.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) also pointed out Mueller’s double standard of justice.

Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) noted that Mueller did not seek to find out the origins of the Steele Dossier, despite its use in obtaining FISA warrants against Trump associates in 2016.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) highlighted Mueller’s decision to hire all Hillary Clinton-supporting Democrats and zero Republicans onto his investigative team.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) criticized Mueller’s appearance of bias by his hiring anti-Trump lawyers and his handling of lead agent Peter Strzok’s anti-Trump text messages, saying he “perpetuated injustice.”

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) criticized Mueller’s witch hunt, noting his report tried to paint President Trump as a criminal despite him finding no evidence of collusion with Russia or obstruction of the phony investigation.

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) tore into Mueller’s findings, calling Volume II of the report “regurgitated press stories” containing nothing the average American couldn’t find in the New York Times or watch on cable news.

Here's more highlights:

Watch Mueller's full testimony before the House Judiciary Committee below:

Breaking news: federal grand juries in three states are expected to hand out indictments stemming from the theft of classified information from the White House.


