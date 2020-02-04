Hilarious: Crowd Cheers As GOP Presidential Candidate Asks If They Want "4 More Years of Trump"

Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) was shouted down by Trump supporters during a speech before an Iowa crowd Monday.

Video shows the former U.S. Rep. delivering a fiery campaign speech, before he makes the mistake of asking his audience if they want “four more years of Trump.”

Walsh later retweeted the video and claimed he was proud of being booed.

With opponents like this, President Trump is assured four more years.


Feb 3, 2020: This should be entertaining. Bernie supporters are still angry at Hillary taking the 2016 nomination away with superdelegates. Even though the DNC made a great fanfare about reform, they're considering going back to the old rules to stop Bernie.

