Hilarious: Crowd Cheers As GOP Presidential Candidate Asks If They Want "4 More Years of Trump"

Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) was shouted down by Trump supporters during a speech before an Iowa crowd Monday.

Video shows the former U.S. Rep. delivering a fiery campaign speech, before he makes the mistake of asking his audience if they want “four more years of Trump.”

Former Rep Joe Walsh @WalshFreedom concludes by saying that if people want “4 more years of the @realDonaldTrump show… He is then cut off by the crowd who yell “yes!” and applaud loudly #IACaucus #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/8pZLpGaSko — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) February 4, 2020

Walsh later retweeted the video and claimed he was proud of being booed.

I’ll do ya one better. I’ll retweet it. In this clip, I said decency & honesty matter, and the MAGA crowd booed me. I said Donald Trump only cares about Donald Trump, and the crowd booed me. I spoke the truth in this clip. I’m proud of this clip. Let’s all share it. https://t.co/K9Q5LZaQns — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 4, 2020

With opponents like this, President Trump is assured four more years.



Feb 3, 2020: This should be entertaining. Bernie supporters are still angry at Hillary taking the 2016 nomination away with superdelegates. Even though the DNC made a great fanfare about reform, they’re considering going back to the old rules to stop Bernie.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!