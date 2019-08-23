Hilarious Gun Store Ad Bypasses Facebook Censorship - Watch It Here!

An Oklahoma gun store has released a witty advertisement circumventing Facebook’s ban on saying or showing pictures of “guns” in commercials.

Murf’s Guns, out of Duncan, Oklahoma, released the ad on Tuesday and it has received over 100,000 views.

To avoid breaking Facebook’s rules, the promotion bleeps out any mention of guns, shotguns, handguns, rifles, ammunition, scopes or other banned words.

The store’s stock is blurred out in the ad, but don’t worry, because “in real life, none of the stuff in the store is covered-up or blurry.”

Click here to see the Facebook upload of the commercial as Facebook isn’t allowing it to be embedded.