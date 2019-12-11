Hilarious: Leftists Triggered By Trump Candy Bars

Candy bars made and sold by a small family-run business have triggered leftists into a frothing frenzy because they are adorned with President Trump’s smiling face.

Making confectionery great again, the treats were spotted in John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York by liberal author Malcolm Nance, a noted ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy theorist:

At JFK airport Terminal 1 I found this display of Trump branded chocolate for sale. It’s been there for a long time. The staff told me not one piece has sold. Why would they think foreigners would spend money on his picture is beyond me. pic.twitter.com/234cpus3D0 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) December 10, 2019

Nance’s snowflake fan club then piled in:

Or really anyone for that matter who is flying thru there. Maybe they should try an airport in Laramie, or perhaps Vladivostok — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) December 10, 2019

Moscow Sheremtyevo airport is sold out. 😉 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) December 10, 2019

When I pass those displays I turn the chocolate bars around. — (((Rachel Sklar))) ❄️ (@rachelsklar) December 10, 2019

I bought a bar at JFK Terminal 1 and my son made a voodoo doll out of it. — Adrienne Scott (@lilaloveland) December 10, 2019

Good lord America. This is the sort of thing you'd expect to see at Pyongyang Airport. — Karl hughes (@Hughesdk) December 10, 2019

This is what North Korea would do. Why is this even being sold? — Barbara (@BarbaraDaddari2) December 10, 2019

The candy is made and sold by New York-based Astor Chocolate, an American family run business in operations since the 1950s.

Astor describes the candy as “1.75 oz Belgian milk chocolate bar inaugural design to commemorate our 45th President Donald Trump.”

Of course, it’s nothing new. There was no problem with this when the savior was President:

Lets enjoy more of the triggering:

Candy bars w/ Trump’s picture on the label are the epitome of “kitsch.” They have so many uses beyond your typical chocolate bar:

– for city dwellers without access to coal, great “you’ve been bad” Xmas items

– Halloween “Tricks”

– “Ironic” gifts on April 1, with#Triggered — Karen Farber (@Farbeka) December 10, 2019

Last time i saw something like this was at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, but with Putin’s face on every piece of merch. — Sebastian Tóth (@sebtoh) December 10, 2019