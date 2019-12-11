Hilarious: Leftists Triggered By Trump Candy Bars

Image Credits: Getty Images.

Candy bars made and sold by a small family-run business have triggered leftists into a frothing frenzy because they are adorned with President Trump’s smiling face.

Making confectionery great again, the treats were spotted in John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York by liberal author Malcolm Nance, a noted ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy theorist:

Nance’s snowflake fan club then piled in:

The candy is made and sold by New York-based Astor Chocolate, an American family run business in operations since the 1950s.

Astor describes the candy as “1.75 oz Belgian milk chocolate bar inaugural design to commemorate our 45th President Donald Trump.”

Of course, it’s nothing new. There was no problem with this when the savior was President:

Lets enjoy more of the triggering:

