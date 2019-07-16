Hilarious: Mark Dice Confronts Jim Acosta

Author and YouTuber Mark Dice confronted CNN’s Jim Acosta in Washington, D.C. to ask the mainstream media puppet how he feels about the rise of alternative media and the impending death of dinosaur media.

Acosta failed to make any relevant points and instead sarcastically said Dice makes his videos in his mother’s basement and continued to repeat the claim.

Dice informed Acosta that his book, “The True Story of Fake News,” beat Acosta’s latest book in Amazon ratings.

Acosta’s demeaning attitude toward Dice shows just how out of touch with reality the establishment is.

Infowars’ Millie Weaver caught up with Mark Dice in D.C. during President Trump’s recent Social Media Summit.


Related Articles

Neo-Con David French Says Trump is "Far Less American" Than Immigrants Like Ilhan Omar

Neo-Con David French Says Trump is “Far Less American” Than Immigrants Like Ilhan Omar

U.S. News
Comments
Black Lives Matter Leader Calls Terrorist Who Tried to Massacre Border Patrol Officials "Martyr"

Black Lives Matter Leader Calls Terrorist Who Tried to Massacre Border Patrol Officials “Martyr”

U.S. News
Comments

“F*ck Them”: Fox 10 Host Responds to Bosses Who Asked Her to Hide Her “Right-Wing” Views

U.S. News
comments

Peter Thiel: “Woke” Google Employees Prefer Communist China to America

U.S. News
comments

Trump AGAIN Tweets At Dem Reps: “IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!”

U.S. News
comments

Comments