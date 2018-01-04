Hilarious: New Silicon Valley Health Trend "Raw Water"

In case you haven’t noticed, Silicon Valley is obsessed with health, or at least the appearance of health.
You can see evidence of it just about everywhere, including internet-connected juicers and new medical “breakthroughs,” but rarely is a new trend as obviously flawed as “raw water.”
Raw water is untreated, unfiltered water pulled from Earth and bottled for consumption by people willing to pay absurd prices for it.
