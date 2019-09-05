Hilarious Video: Illegals Jump in Back of Pick-up Truck Driven By...

Image Credits: David Peinado/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

A hilarious video circulating on social media shows the moment a group of illegal aliens jumped into the back of a pick-up truck driven by people they believe want to help transport them further into the US.

Unfortunately for them, the opposite turns out to be true, as the men driving the pick-up truck have a uniformed Customs and Border Protection agent hiding in the backseat.

The short video ends with the people driving the truck laughing and saying, “We got them.”

The date and location where the video was shot is unclear.

As the border crisis intensifies, it’s no surprise agents are having to devise creative methods such as this to capture and process illegals who would rather remain undetected.


Related Articles

Leftist Council Member Says Cleaning Feces Off Seattle Streets With a Power Washer is Racist

Leftist Council Member Says Cleaning Feces Off Seattle Streets With a Power Washer is Racist

U.S. News
Comments
Tucker: After ‘Destroying And Degrading Rural America,’ Walmart Now Wants To Lecture Them About Guns

Tucker: After ‘Destroying And Degrading Rural America,’ Walmart Now Wants To Lecture Them About Guns

U.S. News
Comments

Lawyer For Epstein’s ‘Madam’ Says ‘Hundreds Of Names’ Contained In Upcoming Records Dump

U.S. News
comments

San Francisco Board: NRA A ‘Domestic Terrorist Organization’ But ‘Convicted Felons’ Are ‘Justice-Involved Persons’

U.S. News
comments

“Servant Class” Jobs to Cater For the Elite Are Booming

U.S. News
comments

Comments