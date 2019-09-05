Hilarious Video: Illegals Jump in Back of Pick-up Truck Driven By...

A hilarious video circulating on social media shows the moment a group of illegal aliens jumped into the back of a pick-up truck driven by people they believe want to help transport them further into the US.

Unfortunately for them, the opposite turns out to be true, as the men driving the pick-up truck have a uniformed Customs and Border Protection agent hiding in the backseat.

The short video ends with the people driving the truck laughing and saying, “We got them.”

The date and location where the video was shot is unclear.

As the border crisis intensifies, it’s no surprise agents are having to devise creative methods such as this to capture and process illegals who would rather remain undetected.